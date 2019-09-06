Welterweight Brandun Lee to trade blows with Milton Arauz on ShoBox

RINGSIDE

Michael Dutchover Faces Thomas Mattice in Homecoming Bout While Ruben Villa Squares Off Against Highly Touted Prospect Enrique Vivas

Undefeated welterweight prospect Brandun Lee will make his television debut against Nicaraguan Milton Arauz in the eight-round opening bout of a three-fight ShoBox: The New Generation telecast on Friday, September 20 live on SHOWTIME (10:30 p.m. ET/PT) from La Hacienda Event Center in Midland, Texas.

In the previously announced main event, Midland native and fast-rising prospect Michael Dutchover will face ShoBox veteran Thomas Mattice in a 10-round lightweight bout while undefeated featherweight prospects Ruben Villa (16-0, 5 KOs) and Enrique Vivas (17-0, 9 KOs) clash in a 10-round matchup.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing in association with GH3 Promotions, Garcia Promotions and Now Boxing Promotions, are priced at $120, $100 and $80 and can be purchased online at www.haciendamidland,com or by calling 432-563-3737.

Super lightweight prospect Lee (15-0, 13 KOs), of La Quinta, Calif. turned pro at 17 after a decorated amateur career (196-5). He has sparred with Mikey Garcia, Devin Haney and Mauricio Herrera. Trained by his father Bobby, the 20-year-old has built up an 87-percent knockout ratio. A very active fighter, he had five bouts in 2018 and he will be facing his fourth opponent this year. He last fought on August 23 and is looking for a definitive win on his TV debut.

“I’m really excited about my first television fight on ShoBox and my first eight-round fight,” Lee said. “I’m in camp training really hard with my dad and trainer. This is an amazing opportunity for me. I will not disappoint on September 20.”

The 27-year-old, Arauz (10-1-1, 5 KOs), of Jinotega, Nicaragua, had a successful amateur run. He fought 80 amateur bouts and compiled a record of 74 wins against six defeats. He turned pro in 2014 and won his first nine bouts. His lone loss came in May of 2017, when he was disqualified for repeated low blows against Angel Galo. Nicknamed “El Norteño”, Arauz will be fighting outside of his native Nicaragua for the first time on September 20.

“I’m very excited to showcase my talent on such a big network,” Arauz said. “Knowing so many great fighters had the opportunity to fight on ShoBox, I’m ready to put on a show. Also being able to come to the United States for the first time. I’m ready to give it my all and put on a great performance.”

Arauz said he’s aware of the undefeated Lee’s background and that he was also an outstanding amateur. “That’s not going to stop me, and I’m ready to give it my all and take it to him,” Arauz said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me and I’m going to take advantage of it. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get the win.”

Barry Tompkins will call the action from ringside with boxing historian Steve Farhood and former world champion Raul Marquez serving as expert analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Chuck McKean producing and Rick Phillips directing.