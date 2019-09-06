Shaka Thompson geared up for weekend bout, vows to make up for lost time

RINGSIDE

📷BCB

Shaka Thompson reckons he’ll have no problems making up for lost time as he gets ready for this ring return this weekend.

Brummie Thompson, from Selly Oak, has signed a management deal to join the BCB Promotions’ stable of fighters and a quick-fire bout was arranged for him.

The 24-year-old middleweight will step through the ropes as part of Tommy Owens’ show, in the Holte Suite at Aston Villa Football Club, on Saturday night (September 7).

The unbeaten southpaw has racked up five pro wins, all on points, and hasn’t lost a round in seeing off Sean Gorman, Callum Ide, Liam Griffiths, Martin Kabhrel and Jordan Grannum.

His upcoming outing will be the first time he’s boxed in 2019, after a series of call offs curtailed his return to action.

The left-hander won plaudits last year, too, highlighted when he received the Best Newcomer award from the Midlands area council of the British Boxing Board of Control.

Trainer Tom Chaney will remain in Thompson’s corner and the two have been working hard at Hall Green Boxing Club in Birmingham.

Thompson appears to have taken the time off in his stride and believes he won’t have skipped a beat from his spell on the sidelines.

He said: “I’m very happy with my progress, everyday that I go to the gym I am working extremely hard to perfect my craft, under the tutelage of my coach.

“With the hard work I have put it in, I was also blessed to win an award from my efforts but it’s only the start of an exciting journey to the top.

“I’m not frustrated with the time I had out of the ring, because it was out of my control. In life, you are tested and this was only a small hurdle for me to jump over.

“I have kept a level head and I feel the situation I was put in, with fights falling through, humbled me because it’s allowed me to perfect my craft.

“I understand this is part of the sport, but it’s how you conquer it and move forward. My goal for the rest of the year is to work hard in the gym and keep improving.

“When my opportunities come along, I will show who I am in the ring with actions. I’m just looking to be myself and showcase my quality.

“This time, I’ll be boxing in honour of Ann Humphrey, who was important to me she was my grandmother’s best friend they were like sisters.

“Ann passed away from cancer and fought it everyday, with a smile on her face. She was my hero and she’ll be with me in spirit. She loved boxing and never missed one of my matches.

“My long-term goals for boxing have not changed since the day I walked in a gym as a child and put on my first gloves – it’s to go all the way to the top.”