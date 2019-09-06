EXCLUSIVE: Joe Joyce, Jarrell Miller face-off – fight is ‘perfect timing’

Phil Jay

Undefeated British heavyweight contender Joe Joyce is lining up a sensational battle with American Jarrell Miller in the coming months.

According to manager Sam Jones of S-Jam Boxing, Joyce wants to face Miller despite controversy surrounding the New Yorker.

Miller, 31, was due to fight Anthony Joshua on June 1st. That was until he admitted at least three drug violations in the build-up.

‘Big Baby’ was subsequently handed a six-month ranking suspension, rather than a two or four-year ban, as he wasn’t licensed by the New York Athletic Commission at the time.

This means Miller is free to resume his boxing career very shortly. Jones firmly wants Joyce in the opposite corner.

“Hopefully we can get this done as it’s a massive fight,” Jones exclusively explained to World Boxing News.

“Jarrell Miller has declined a fight with Joe before. I think this is perfect timing,” he added as the pair went face-to-face at the New York presser for Andy Ruiz v Anthony Joshua 2 with Shannon Briggs as referee.

Asked about the scandal over a lost Joshua opportunity, Jones replied: “It’s no secret he’s had his well-documented issues outside the ring. The only problem about that is half the heavyweight division has failed a drug test.

“So if we say we won’t fight Miller because he’s failed a test, we’d have to say that about the others that have failed.

“We want this fight. So providing he agrees to extensive testing all the way up to the fight, Joe will gladly welcome him back to boxing with a beating.

“This is a massive fight for the fans. One that we will fight hard to make a reality,” concluded Jones.







EUROPEAN

Joyce missed out on a European title chance against Agit Kabayel when the German decided against signing on to fight mandatory challenger.

The ‘Juggernaut’ now has a decision to make. Go for the now vacant EBU belt, or move on to a bigger name – someone like Miller.

Should Joyce aim for the European route, a huge domestic dust-up with Daniel Dubois would move closer for 2020.

Dubois wants to win ‘every belt’. Next on his list for the coming year is that European crown.

It all could come down to whether the Miller bout is easy to make, as a win over the Brooklynite opens the door wider for a shot at the world title for Joyce.

