Carlos Arrieta features on ‘A Puno Limpio’, September 27 in Puerto Rico

RINGSIDE

The undefeated Carlos “The Chosen One” Arrieta will feature in the new edition of “A Puño Limpio” to be held on Friday, September 27, at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in partnership with Spartan Boxing, which will be broadcast live on www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing.

For Arrieta (10-0, 7 kos), 25, it will be his first 10-round bout. The young fighter will face an opponent to be announced at 122 pounds.

In the last two editions of “A Puño Limpio”, Arrieta scored wins by unanimous decision in eight rounds over Argentine veterans Ernesto Franzolini and Martín Díaz.

“We returned to Trujillo Alto on September 27 in A Puño Limpio with Carlos Arrieta in the main event and with a show in which we will present good fighters from Mexico and the Dominican Republic like Alonso Meléndez and Norbelto Jiménez, as well as several Puerto Rican prospects,” said the promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP.

In addition to the Arrieta bout, the co-main event clash of the evening will be an interesting one between Mexican Alonso Meléndez (15-3, 13 kos) and former Dominican world challenger Norberto Jiménez (29-9-4, 16 kos) at 10 rounds and 115 pounds.

Meléndez fought in Puerto Rico in September, 2019, falling by unanimous decision against #1 WBO ranked Jeyvier Cintrón, while Jiménez comes from a unanimous decision loss in June 2019 when he challenged the WBA world monarch at 115 pounds, Khalid Yafai .

In 2014, Jiménez fought for a draw with the Japanese Kohei Kono when he face him for the WBA scepter at 115 pounds.

Meanwhile, in eight-round fight Nicklaus Flaz (6-1, 4 kos) will face the experienced Luis “La Roca” Hernández (16-8, 9 kos) at 154 pounds.

Five other fights, which will be announced soon, will complete the event.