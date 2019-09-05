How to score a round of boxing: The five major factors

Ringside

📸 Ed Mulholland

World Boxing Association officials released a guide to scoring a round of boxing after several high-profile controversies in recent years.

This article called “How to score a round”. It is addressed to beginner, fans and professional boxing judges. It will outline five major factors to consider when scoring a round.

Whether it is a world championship fight or not, the factors are the same.

In professional or amateur boxing the goal is to try to connect effective punches to the opponent. Also avoid being hit. But these punches must be placed only on the vulnerable part of the body (above the belt).

That being said, there are five major factors to score a round. In order of priority, they are: Effectiveness, Attack, Defense, Technique and Sportsmanship.

a. EFFECTIVENESS: It is the goal of boxing; connecting the most effective blows on your opponent in the most vulnerable area and with enough force to be valued.

b. ATTACK: It is the effective aggressiveness of a boxer, sustained throughout the fight or most of it.

c. DEFENSE: The boxer must be able to neutralize the attack of his opponent.

d. TECHNIQUE: It is the ability, skill and courage of a boxer to solve any difficult situation that may arise during the match, as well as his ability to force his opponent to box in a way that suits them best. This is where it can be stated that a boxer is a stylist or an aggressive fighter.

e. SPORTSMANSHIP: In this factor, two elements are grouped: positive and negative. A positive element is, among other examples, when a boxer does not hit the other boxer in a state of helplessness.





The negative elements can be, but are not limited to, one of the boxer constantly refuses to fight, delays the fight by frequently holding his opponent, makes an unclean fight, deliberately and in bad faith blows his opponent after the bell has announced the end of the round, obtains an illicit advantage by resting one of their hands on the ropes or by using them to propel themselves. Failing to comply with the referee’s orders.

These factors must be accompanied by Capacity and Concentration so that, at the end of each round, the judge can write down everything that happened during the previous three minutes.