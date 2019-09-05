Regis Prograis fulfilling lifelong dream of fighting in the United Kingdom

RINGSIDE

Regis Prograis is looking forward to fighting Josh Taylor in the UK despite previous attempts to withdraw from the tournament.

The WBSS Super-Lightweight Ali Trophy Final between USA’s Prograis (24-0, 20 KOs) and Scotland’s Taylor (15-0, 13 KOs) lands at The O2 in London on Saturday October 26.

Derek Chisora (31-9, 22 KOs) and Joseph Parker (26-2, 20 KOs) meet in a crunch Heavyweight showdown as the co-feature.

Both fights will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the U.S.

WBA World Champion & WBC Diamond Champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis will be travelling to the UK after having fought the quarter and semi-final in his home state of Louisiana.

IBF World Champion & WBC Silver Champion Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor boxed both of his preliminary bouts in Glasgow, and is now moving to neutral ground.

Prograis and Taylor entered the WBSS and the quest for the Ali Trophy as the two highest-seeded boxers in a loaded Super-Lightweight bracket.

No.1 seed Prograis earned his spot in the final by outdoing Terry Flanagan on points last October, and then went on to stop Kiryl Relikh in six rounds and take the WBA World title in the semi in late April.

Meanwhile, No.2 seed Taylor stopped Ryan Martin in round 7 last November, and then proceeded to decision Ivan Baranchyk to claim the IBF World title in May.

“I’m very excited to get everything settled for this fight,” said Prograis. “This is the fight I wanted the most and it’s the fight to prove who is the best in the division.

“My goal has always been the same and that’s to prove I’m the best 140lbs fighter in the world and to become undisputed.

“It has always been a dream for me to fight in London. The boxing fans in the UK are some of the best in the world and I can’t wait to go and put on a show. I know once they see me fight they’ll be fans for life.

“Taylor is in my opinion is the 2nd 140lbs in the world after myself. He had two great performances leading into the finals.

“I’m looking forward to fighting the best Josh Taylor on October 26th.”