WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Fury step aside for Deontay Wilder ruled out

Phil Jay

📸 Mikey Williams

In a world exclusive interview with Bob Arum this week, WBN has been informed Tyson Fury will face Deontay Wilder immediately after Otto Wallin.

Despite Fury wanting a UK fight in December and Wilder eyeing an undisputed battle with Andy Ruiz Jr. if he beats Anthony Joshua again, the Top Rank was adamant went discussing the matter.

Wilder had made it public in a video interview that he would ask Fury to step aside if PBC stablemate Ruiz was successful on December 7th in Saudi Arabia.

“I would want him to step aside, which I think he would do anyway,” Wilder told 78 SPORTS TV. “I think he would, but I would want him to do it as well, to give a unification (undisputed). One champion, one face, one name. That has never left my mind.

“In my opinion, I don’t feel Fury wants to fight me again anyway. If this opportunity (Ruiz beats Joshua again) comes about, I think Fury will pass up his opportunity.

“He would want me to fight for the unification, and then come back and fight him. He ain’t really no king, he don’t have a title. I revived his career for him, you’re welcome.

“Now if that happens (a Ruiz five-title fight), Fury, step aside,” he concluded.

Asked directly about Wilder’s comments, Arum confirmed a contractual agreement for the Fury return on February 22nd.

“That is the plan. Yeah, I read that (Wilder’s Ruiz comments). Obviously, there’s a contract and I don’t know (if he thinks that’s possible). Wilder says a lot of things that he really doesn’t mean just for effect. But that fight is already in the books,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News.

On Fury taking a fight in December, Arum responded: “No. He ain’t fighting anymore. He fights in September. If he gets through okay he’s going to wait for February to fight Wilder.”







PULEV

Going further on any future plans for the Ruiz v Joshua 2 winner, the 87 year-old Hall of Famer sent out a reminder on a certain Kubrat Pulev, currently fighting under his banner.

“If Anthony Joshua loses again to Andy Ruiz, which I expect he will, who really wants to bother with him anymore?

“If he was to win then yeah, he has some titles and then he has an obligation to fight another one of my fighters who is waiting patiently is Pulev.

“When they gave Andy Ruiz special permission to do the rematch with Joshua, they said he must fight Pulev next no later than May.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News and an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay (article transcribed by Assistant Editor).