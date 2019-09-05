Errol Spence gives Shawn Porter high praise before issuing KO battlecry

RINGSIDE

IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. discussed his meeting with WBC Welterweight World Champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter ahead of their 147-pound championship unification.

The bout headlines a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on Saturday, September 28 from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Spence and Porter are competing in pay-per-view action beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Also on the bill, WBC Super Middleweight World Champion Anthony Dirrell and unbeaten former champion David Benavidez meet in a 168-pound title fight.

Unbeaten contenders Mario Barrios and Batyr Akhmedov battle for the WBA Super Lightweight title, and rugged veteran Josesito Lopez and brawler John Molina Jr. battle in a 10-round welterweight fight.

The event also featured former three-time world champion Robert Guerrero and unbeaten super welterweight prospect Joey Spencer. Both compete in separate attractions as part of FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Prelims on FS1 and FOX Deportes beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Guerrero will face Jerry Thomas in a 10-round welterweight bout.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Man Down Promotions, TGB Promotions and Shawn Porter Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

Opening up on the clash, Spence praised his forthcoming opponent.

“This is going to be an amazing event. The co-main event could be the main event on any normal, but this main event is going to be fire,” predicted ‘The Truth’.

“You know it’s man down when I get in the ring and we’re going to show you just that on September 28.

“Shawn is a warrior who always comes to fight and leaves his heart on the table. He always comes ready, but I’m in shape and ready for him too.

“We’re both always in exciting fights and that’s what we’re going to give the fans.

“You’ve seen my growth over the years to where I’m fighting in bigger and bigger stadiums and headlining the pay-per-views.

“Now I’m in a unification fight, which is what I’ve wanted for a long time.

“I know Shawn will keep this same energy on fight night. It’s going to be an amazing moment when I get this knockout at STAPLES Center.

“This is what I’ve been waiting for. I had to be on the sidelines and watch Shawn fight Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia, but now I’m in that group.

“I have the opportunity to fight these top guys and make my name known.

“My whole thing is that I’m looking for the stoppage. I want to make a statement that I’m clearing out the division.

“I want Manny Pacquiao and all of the top names in this division,” he concluded.