Devin Haney can earn WBC shot at Vasyl Lomachenko this month

RINGSIDE

Talented International Lightweight Champion of the World Boxing Council, Devin Haney, has become the new sensation of Boxing.

This is despite his tender age, building and fashioning an impressive undefeated record of 22 fights, 14 of them by KO, since his debut on December 11, 2015.

“The Dream” as he is known, is a fighter who`s determined to become the new superstar by conquering the Absolute WBC world crown.

Haney dedicated his life to sport since he was seven years old, blazing through the amateur field where he won 7 national championships, shaping a mighty impressive record of 130-8.

He became the youngest member of the United States National Junior Boxing Team and was the youngest boxer to win the World Youth Championship in Nevada.

Devin will have an exacting test when he faces the WBC Silver champion, Russian Zaur Abdullaev on Friday, September 13 at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden from New York, with live broadcast by DAZN and Sky Sports.

Abdullaev (11-0 7 KOs), number 4 on the WBC ranking, won the Silver crown in his ninth professional fight in April 2018. This will be his first fight outside his homeland. He`s promising to be a tough test for Haney.

The WBC Board of Governors has voted unanimously to officially sanction the fight for the WBC interim lightweight championship.

The WBC announced back on May 7, a series of fights in the lightweight division when Mikey Garcia vacated the WBC lightweight championship.

Vasiliy Lomachenko fought Luke Campbell and conquered the WBC vacant lightweight world championship in a spectacular fight in London this past Saturday August 31.

The fight between Devin Haney and Zaur Abdullaev had been scheduled as a final eliminator bout for the mandatory contender of the division.

The WBC received a request to accept this fight to be contested for the WBC interim championship and consistent with a conversation with Top Rank and our proud champion Vasiliy Lomachenko with regards to the lightweight division and the so many important projects, the WBC Board of governors has approved the interim championship on this division.

The WBC wishes great success to the promotion of September 13 on New York City and the best of luck to both fighters Devin Haney, from USA and Zaur Abdullaev, from Russia.