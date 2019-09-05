Ten-fight DAZN 2019 run concludes with KSI v Paul 2 and Ruiz v Joshua 2

World Boxing News

The Andy Ruiz v Anthony Joshua return in Saudi Arabia and KSI v Logan Paul 2 cap off a ten-fight run on streaming service DAZN in 2019, it’s been announced.

A world heavyweight title spectacular from Diriyah will carry coverage all the way to December as part of an eight-event series.

KSI v Paul 2, a fight between two YouTube stars, has also been added to the roster of showcases.

It was begins with a double bill featuring Devin Haney and Amanda Serrano September 13.

Speaking about DAZN round off the year, Joseph Markowski, DAZN EVP for North America, said: “Ruiz vs. Joshua II is by far the most anticipated rematch in recent memory. It adds to DAZN’s year-end schedule.

“It will be the best stretch of boxing that fans have seen in years.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: The whole world will stop to watch this fight and sports fans across America will get the chance to watch it all unfold live on DAZN.”

Since its launch in the U.S. one year ago, DAZN has quickly reshaped the boxing landscape by putting together the best schedule in the sport. Regularly making premium fights more affordable for fans.

The 2019 “Fight Season” on DAZN is quickly coming together, featuring some of the biggest names and matchups in the sweet science.

DAZN LINE-UP – REMAINDER of 2019:

Sept. 13 – Devin Haney vs. Zaur Abdullaev & Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy

Sept. 14 – Jaime Munguia vs. Patrick Allotey & Ryan Garcia vs. Avery Sparrow

Oct. 5 – Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Oct. 12 – Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyrone Spong

Oct. 26 – Regis Prograis vs. Josh Taylor (WBSS Junior Welterweight Final)

Nov. 7 – Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire (WBSS Bantamweight Final)

Nov. 9 – KSI vs. Logan Paul II

Dec. 7 – Ruiz vs. Joshua II

Schedule is subject to change. Further bouts and events will be confirmed.







RELATED