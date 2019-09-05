WBC order Charlie Edwards rematch next, JC Martinez eyes Canelo bill

Ringside

📸 Dave Thompson

On the back of controversy surrounding Charlie Edwards in London last weekend, the WBC has commented on the situation.

World Boxing Council flyweight champion Edwards (15-1, 6 KOs), retained his championship after the fight was declared “No Contest” against the world # 1 ranked WBC, Mexican Julio Cesar Martinez (14-1, 11 KOs), at the O2 Arena in England.

Martinez pressed the action and knocked down the champion in the third round. Then, Martinez landed Edwards a liver punch, when the champion was on his knees.

Edwards could not beat the count of ten and Martinez was declared the new champion, but the WBC immediately decreed the fight as “no contest” and ordered a direct rematch, after analyzing the actions, via the Replay System.

Speaking about what’s next, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said: “The fight has to be done again. I feel for Julio Cesar and for Charlie as well.

“Because Charlie Edwards is a warrior who represents the best of the WBC inside and outside of the ring.

“We have a great relationship with him and his family. Julio Cesar was so fantastic that night at the O2 Arena in London. He was ready to become Champion, but there`s nothing more sacred than justice. So I feel strongly and I`m convinced that we did the right thing.

“Julio Cesar Martinez has taken it with pride and honor. Charlie Edwards has done so as well. Now it`s just a matter of waiting for the direct rematch and seeing what happens in the ring.”







CANELO BILL

Martinez added his view by stating: “Disappointed, but I fought the very best I could to the heights of my capacity. I had more than him on the night and I`ll be back with everything I`ve got, possibly at the end of October or in November on a card led by Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in Las Vegas.

“Prior to that, I`ll go back for more altitude training at the Otomi Center, in the mountains above Toluca!”

If Edwards decides to move up in weight, Martinez is expected to battle for the vacant title in his next outing.