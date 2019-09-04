Ultimate Boxxer 5 Quarter-Final draw made for September 20

RINGSIDE

In front of a packed BT Sports studio in east London, Steve Bunce and Spencer Fearon completed the live draw to determine who will face who in the quarter-finals of Ultimate Boxxer 5, watched on by host David Alorka and guest Viddal Riley.

Kingsley ‘Obi’ Egbunike (black shorts) and Lenny Fuller (white shorts) will trade blows in quarter-final one, before Kaan Hawes (red shorts) faces Joshua Ejakpovi (pink shorts).

The third quarter-final will see Lewis Syrett (yellow shorts) battle Sean Robinson (blue shorts), while Aaron Collins (grey shorts) will enter the ring in the final quarter-final bout against Steven Donnelly (green shorts).

The winner of quarter-final one will face the winner of quarter-final two, with the victors in three and four also squaring up in the last four.

‘We have eight very strong super welterweights, and this draw has only heightened expectations ahead of September 20,’ said Ben Shalom, Ultimate Boxxer founder.

‘To fight on this platform at the Indigo at the O2, live on BT Sport, is the thing dreams are made of. We are delighted to give these eight fighters their chance, and the fans are going to be in for a great night of boxing,’ he added.