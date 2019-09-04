Rohan Date added to Rotunda Rumble in Dubai

RINGSIDE

Fast-rising Dubai resident Rohan Date has secured a slot on the huge #RotundaRumble bill at the luxurious Caesars Palace.

The heavy-handed welterweight has cruised to 9-0-1 (7 KOs) since turning professional with a stoppage win in Dubai back in 2016 and will clash with former WBC Asian champion Pardeep Kharera on the #MTKFightNight co-promoted by Ahmed A. Seddiqi’s Round 10 Boxing Club.

The 26-year-old Irishman, who has lived in Dubai for five years, was last in action at London’s York Hall in June when he blasted Jan Balog aside within just two rounds to continue his impressive surge up the rankings.

Date said: “I have great friends here in Dubai and the community always comes out to support me in my fights. Between Waterford in Ireland and Dubai, I have a big fanbase and it’s still growing all the time.

“A lot of people have heard about the fact I can bang and I’m aiming to produce something eye-catching at this event. I want to really make a statement.

“I’ve been mixing it with the top UK welterweights already. I know I’m still developing but I’m already confident I can compete with the top boys of the division.

“With these shows continuing in Dubai, hopefully I can look at fighting for some titles here. My opponent is a former WBC Asian champion so potentially I’ll be looking at similar titles after next week.”

Date joins a starry cast at one of Dubai’s prime locations with world-class Andrew Selby, recent world title challenger Muhammad Waseem, and world-ranked pair Neslan Machado and Alexander Mejia battling for the WBA International super-bantamweight title.

A lengthy bill also includes the likes of Kazakh middleweight Abay Tolesh, Dubai’s boxing darling Majid Al-Naqbi, Aremenian heroine Anahit Aroyan, Afghanistan’s teen sensation Hasibullah Ahmadi, Germany’s highly-rated Abass Baraou and more.