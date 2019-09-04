Patrick ‘The Magic Show’ Mailata all set for American debut this week

RINGSIDE

The newest Samoan powerhouse on the heavyweight boxing scene, cement-fisted 6’ 5” slugger Patrick “The Magic Show” Mailata, will make his American fighting debut in just his second professional fight, this Thursday, September 5, 2019.

Mailata (1-0, 1 KO) will face Mexico’s Daniel Franco (2-1, 2 KOs) as part of the Final Fight Championship 40: Egli vs. Lemminger mixed combat-sport event being held at the Fight Dome located inside of Rio Las Vegas.

From a boxing family, Mailata was born in Apia, Samoa, but moved to New Zealand as a youngster. The 24-year-old turned to boxing in 2010 after an injury prematurely ended a promising rugby career.

After just two years of amateur boxing, Mailata lost a close decision to former WBO Heavyweight Champion Joseph Parker in the New Zealand National Olympic Trials. Among many other distinctions, he went on to become a three-time New Zealand national elite champion from 2012 to 2014 and a Commonwealth Games bronze medalist.

Mailata signed a promotional agreement with Vegas-based Epic Sports and Entertainment in June 2019 and has been training there for the last three months.

“Where I come from, this is the heart of boxing,” said Mailata of his American debut. “Everyone around the world wants to make it here in Vegas. For me to be fighting here in my second fight is an amazing feeling. I look forward to having bigger and bigger fights here in Vegas.”

In many ways, Mailata is not your typical heavyweight. In addition to his powerful punches, Mailata can also move with surprising agility.

“My team and I are working on harnessing my skills here in Vegas. I’m very entertaining in the ring and I can do things that seem impossible for someone my size. That’s why they call me ‘Magic Show.’”





“We’re excited to have signed Patrick Mailata to our Epic stable,” said Ivaylo Gotzev of Epic Sports and Entertainment. “He’s the one to watch of the new crop of heavyweight prospects.

“He’s a combination of Samoan strength and power with unbelievable natural athletic ability. He possesses the special talent that will take him to the top.”