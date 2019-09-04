Naoya Inoue reveals how WBSS Final has worked out perfectly for him

World Boxing News

📷 WBSS

Pound for pound star Naoya Inoue says he wanted to fight Nonito Donaire all along when the Word Boxing Super Series began last year.

From the beginning, Inoue had strong feelings about a potential meeting with Donaire in the WBSS showcase finale.

With the coveted Ali Trophy at state, Inoue is ready to add a boxing masters’ name to his growing C.V. this November.

“I can’t wait for the final,” said Inoue. “Donaire is to me a legend in the sport. I’m honored to be sharing the ring with him in the final.

“I will do my very best to win against this legend. Also, I recognize how important the WBSS final is to my career.

“I know important it will be for my career going forward. I’m very aware there are high expectations of me from everyone.

“When this tournament started Nonito Donaire was the fighter I wanted to fight most. I’m truly pleased that I am able to fight him in the final of this tournament.

“So, on November 7th I will give everything I have in this tournament final and attain the Ali Trophy.

Inoue has sent shockwaves throughout boxing and the wider world of sport with his quarter-final and semi-final performances.

The three-weight champ, and current WBA ‘Regular’ and IBF World Bantamweight titlist was already a well-known name in boxing. He has since become almost a paranormal phenomenon in the quest for the greatest prize in boxing.







MONSTER

Late last year, after his famous electrifying jab-cross’ and ‘Gone in 70 seconds’ win over Juan Carlos Payano, the 26-year-old became the first Japanese national to occupy The Ring cover since the magazine’s foundation in 1922.

Following a stunning second-round stoppage of Emmanuel Rodriguez in the semi-final, he bolstered his reputation to the top of the pound-for-pound ranks.

The ‘Monster’s total fight time in the tournament is incredible 5 minutes and 29 seconds. Of Inoue’s 18 bouts, impressively 13 were for the world title.

“But his biggest test to date lies ahead in the shape of Nonito Donaire, the WBC Diamond and WBA ‘Super’ World Bantamweight Champion.

Donaire has held multiple world championships in four weight classes.

Said Mr. Ohashi, Inoue’s promoter stated: “Inoue is known as The Monster’ and Nonito Donaire is a legend in the sport.

“I have always felt these two were destined to fight in the ring. It will be a spectacular finale of a great tournament.”