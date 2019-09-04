Injury layoff won’t stop Danny Roman from facing Murodjon Akhmadaliev

RINGSIDE

📷 CARLOS BAEZA

Unified world champion Danny Roman will have to wait a little longer to defend his WBA title.

Roman, who also holds the IBF crown, was forced to pull out of his upcoming fight with mandatory contender Murodjon Akhmadaliev on September 13 due to a left shoulder injury.

Examinations by two Los Angeles-based shoulder specialists revealed tendinitis in Roman’s left shoulder. The primary doctor who evaluated Roman ordered him to suspend all boxing activity for a period of four to six weeks.

“My plan is to rest and take it easy,” said Roman, who would have made the fifth defense of his WBA title that he won in knockout fashion two years ago over Shun Kubo. “I want to fight Akhmadaliev before the year is over. We’ll have a better idea for a date as soon as I get medical clearance to resume training.”

“It’s unfortunate that some people are saying that he’s using the injury as an excuse to not fight,” said Alex Camponovo, matchmaker and general manager at Thompson Boxing. “He’s not running away from any challenge. That’s not who he is. For the other side to suggest anything otherwise is very immature and unprofessional.”

Thompson Boxing and co-promoter Matchroom Boxing are in the early stages of figuring out a new date for the championship fight.

The fight was scheduled for the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden in New York.