EXCLUSIVE: Eubank Jr. insists 160 still possible for Canelo or Golovkin

Despite registering the best win of his career at super-middleweight in February this year, Chris Eubank Jr still maintains that 160lbs is very much on his radar.

Eubank continues to pursue the calibre of fights that he partook in when opposing Billy Joe Saunders, George Groves, and most recently, James DeGale.

With Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin currently the names occupying the top positions at middleweight, Eubank Jr insists that returning to the division following his win over DeGale is very much an option.

“Middleweight is no struggle for me at all,” stated Eubank when speaking exclusively to World Boxing News. “I can make the middleweight division fairly easily. Wherever opportunity exists in regard to middleweight or super-middleweight is where you might find me.

“Outside of training I live a very disciplined and dedicated life. I’ve sacrificed too much to abuse my body outside of camp. I walk around at about 12st when I’m not training. On the morning of the weigh-in for a fight at super-middleweight, I’m able to have a full breakfast.

For every single fighter at middleweight, Alvarez and Golovkin remain the biggest targets. That is no different for Eubank Jr.

“A figure of incredible self-belief, the Brighton fighter would relish the opportunity to test himself against the aforementioned names. But he’s still adamant that he’s the best fighter at middleweight.

“I was taught early that you have to believe that you’re already the best. I can’t go into a fight with these guys not believing that I’m already better than them. What is the point of conceding that you’re the best before the bell has even gone? I simply can’t operate like that.

“I’ve had losses in my career, I’ve had setbacks along the way, but everything that’s gone before has helped me and made me become a better fighter.

“The win over James DeGale was the ideal opportunity for me to maybe silence a few of the opinions that existed about me in the boxing world beforehand, but there’s still more work to be done.

“I believe that I’m the best fighter in the world at both middleweight and super-middleweight. I think the next couple of years will see me go on to prove that.”

