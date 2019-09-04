Derek Chisora means business, makes vicious Joseph Parker threats

World Boxing News

Former world heavyweight title challenger Derek Chisora has fired a stark warning to Joseph Parker ahead of their collision on October 26th.

The pair collide on a massive Sky Box Office bill as part of the World Boxing Super Series super-lightweight finale.

Chisora will be targeting another explosive victory in his showdown with New Zealand’s Parker, a former WBO Heavyweight World Champion.

The two exciting contenders collide in the Capital at the famous O2 Arena.

‘WAR’ Chisora is back at the scene of last month’s dramatic knockout triumph over Poland’s Artur Szpilka.

“I’ve wanted this fight over a year now. Parker the ‘Ozzie kangaroo’ fled for the bush once already this year. He complained he didn’t have enough time to prepare,” stated Chisora.

“I’ve now given him all the time he needed. I’m a real fighter. I’m always ready to go to WAR.

“Szpilka felt what Derek ‘WAR’ Chisora is all about, and he was my friend. Trust me that was just 30% of what I’ve got ready for that Aussie bum.

“I’m going to do what Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz both couldn’t do, I’m gonna knock Parker’s dingo a** clean out. I’ll send this Aussie chump back to the other side of the planet, where he belongs.”

Formerly known as ‘Del Boy’, Chisora holds a new-found persona where winning at all costs has overridden being an also-ran fringe title contender.

The Londoner has completely revamped his ambitions and will stop at nothing to land another crack at one of the belt holders.

A win over Parker would potentially push Chisora just one step away from the likes of Deontay Wilder and four-title ruler Andy Ruiz Jr.







