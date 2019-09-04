Deontay Wilder wants Andy Ruiz, Tyson Fury step aside until undisputed

World Boxing News

📸 Ed Mulholland / Amanda Westcott

Deontay Wilder has revealed plans to become undisputed heavyweight champion in 2020, provided Andy Ruiz Jr. can repeat his victory over Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz faces a rematch with Joshua on December 7th following his shock seventh-round stoppage of the Briton on June 1st.

The Mexican-American took Joshua’s four world title belts, with WBC ruler Wilder holding the only other strap on offer.

Should Ruiz rubberstamp the victory, and keep Joshua out of a contracted future chance, Wilder is then expected to make his move.

Both fighters are signed to Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, making an in-house 200 pounds plus battle for all the marbles a distinct possibility.

“I would want him to step aside, which I think he would do anyway,” Wilder told 78 SPORTS TV.

“I think he would, but I would want him to do it as well, to give a unification (undisputed). One champion, one face, one name. That has never left my mind.

“In my opinion, I don’t feel Fury wants to fight me again anyway. If this opportunity (Ruiz beats Joshua again) comes about, I think Fury will pass up his opportunity.

“He would want me to fight for the unification, and then come back and fight him. He ain’t really no king, he don’t have a title. I revived his career for him, you’re welcome.

“Now if that happens (a Ruiz five-title fight), Fury, step aside,” he concluded.

This news will be a blow to Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn. It puts AJ under even more pressure to make sure he reclaims those belts.

Joshua could be locked out of the heavyweight championship if Ruiz scores a second successive win. The 29 year-old would then be at the mercy of Wilder’s negotiations if ‘The Bronze Bomber’ eventually becomes the divisional king.

Therefore, ahead of this week’s press conference, Ruiz and Joshua have huge incentives for victory as Wilder awaits the outcome of the biggest top division fight of the year.







