WATCH: Andy Ruiz Jr. v Anthony Joshua – Saudi Arabia press conference

World Boxing News

DAZN presented coverage of the first press conference for the highly-anticipated rematch between Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua on Wednesday.

The second outing between Andy Ruiz, Jr. and Anthony Joshua OBE will stream exclusively on the DAZN in the United States on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The three-continent press tour kicked off today in the fight’s host city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be followed by stops in New York on Thursday and London on Friday.

Ruiz (33-1, 22 KOs) shocked the sports world in June. He toppled then-undefeated heavyweight world champion Joshua (22-1, 21 KOs) at Madison Square Garden, spoiling the former titlist’s U.S. debut.

Following the biggest heavyweight upset in decades, Joshua triggered an immediate rematch. The two now prepare to meet at a neutral site for this historic fight, which has been dubbed the “Clash on the Dunes.”

“Their first fight captured the world’s attention. Once again illustrated that you never know what will happen when two heavyweight boxers enter a ring,” said Joseph Markowski, DAZN EVP, North America.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Joshua, 29, was scheduled to face Jarrell Miller on June 1 in his U.S. debut. But when Miller failed multiple drug tests ahead of the bout, Ruiz, 29, was brought in as a replacement one month before the fight.

Despite handicappers pegging Ruiz as a double-digit underdog, he scored boxing’s most consequential upset in years. It catapulted him as an overnight celebrity.

As the first heavyweight champion of Mexican descent, he will look to defend his titles against Joshua. Ruiz aims to prove that his victory was not a fluke.

For his part, Joshua looks to regain his status as the heavyweight division’s kingpin.

Details of the undercard will be revealed over the coming weeks. Plenty of fighters are scrambling to be a part of a huge night in Diriyah.

Watch the first part of the media gathering courtesy of DAZN (US Only). Watch parts two and three on Thursday and Friday.







RELATED