Oleksandr Usyk faces WBO #4 rated ex-kickboxer on heavyweight debut

Oleksandr Usyk is all set for his bow at 200 pounds plus after confirmation from Matchroom Boxing USA on Tuesday.

Usyk will face Tyrone Spong on his Heavyweight debut at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on October 12. The event is live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.

Mr. ‘I am feel’, Usyk (16-0 12 KOs) joins the big guns having dominated the Cruiserweight division. He left the 200lbs scene as the undisputed champion after knocking out Tony Bellew in Manchester last November. Usyk’s first fight in a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing USA.

That win for the Ukrainian 2012 Olympic king was a remarkable fourth in a row in hostile territory. Having won the first Cruiserweight installment of the World Boxing Super Series by beating Marco Huck, Mairis Breidis and Murat Gassiev in their backyards.

Plus unifying the division in two of those fights, leading to his clinical win in England.

Now the pound-for-pound master will look to translate his incredible success into glory at the Heavyweight division. Usyk faces a stiff examination of those goals in the form of Spong (14-0 13 KOs).

The 33 year old Florida-based contender can make a huge statement in the Windy City. Spong risks his #4 rating with the WBO to take on Usyk.

The Surinamese-Dutchman was taken the distance for the first time in Suriname. He successfully defended his WBO and WBC Latino titles against Ytalo Perea in December.







KICKBOXER

Spong comes into the bout on the back of a 13th KO win from 14 fights with a second round victory in Mexico on Saturday. Spong joined the sweet science after leaving a stellar kickboxing career behind, winning 91 of his 100 bouts in a 13-year career littered with accolades and titles.

Officially retiring from kickboxing in April 2016 after his last bout in December 2014, Spong turned pro in the boxing ring back in March 2015.

Usyk’s status as the former long-reigning WBO king means he is the mandatory challenger for that title that Andy Ruiz Jr sensationally ripped from Anthony Joshua in New York in December along with the IBF and WBA straps.

The stakes are high for both Usyk and Spong ahead of the Ruiz Jr-Joshua rematch in December.

Tickets are on sale now for Usyk vs. Spong, with a stacked undercard to be released imminently. Tickets start at just $40 plus booking fees HERE.