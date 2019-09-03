03
Sep
2019

Manny Pacquiao’s son Manny Jr. (Jimuel), 18, loses bout to 15 year-old

World Boxing News 03/09/2019
Manny Pacquiao son loss

📸 Amanda Westcott

Manny Pacquiao’s son Manny Jr., also known as Jimuel, has vowed not to retire despite losing to a fighter with only three months experience.

The 18 year-old suffered defeat to a teenage boxer three years his junior on Saturday. Pacquiao went down to a split decision against Ken Danila.

Pacquiao was competing in a three-round exhibition match at the Johnny Bravo boxing gym in his homeland of the Philippines.

Afterward, young Pacquiao spoke to The Manila Times to confirm he will not be walking away from the sport.

“I will continue boxing,” vowed Pacquiao’s eldest offspring, who is now 4-1-1 in boxing bouts.

His opponent is hoping the win can catapult him to a pro run, despite his tender years.

“I want to become a world champion and to turn pro,” the schoolboy told The Manila Times. “I’ve been boxing for only three months.”

Citing Pacquiao’s father as his idol, Danila can now enjoy a considerable boost to his own career following the win.

RELATED ARTICLES

WATCH: Manny’s son Jimmy (Jimuel) Pacquiao scores devastating KO

Posted on  by World Boxing News

Jimmy (Jimuel) Pacquiao showed further promise with a spectacular knockout victory as he follows in father Manny’s footsteps. The teenager, making his way at just 19 years of age, planted opponent Miguel Egan in the second round. There was no getting up for Egan on the back of a left, hook-straight right combination. It was […]


MORE…

Your SEO optimized title