Manny Pacquiao’s son Manny Jr. (Jimuel), 18, loses bout to 15 year-old

The 18 year-old suffered defeat to a teenage boxer three years his junior on Saturday. Pacquiao went down to a split decision against Ken Danila.
Pacquiao was competing in a three-round exhibition match at the Johnny Bravo boxing gym in his homeland of the Philippines.
“I will continue boxing,” vowed Pacquiao’s eldest offspring, who is now 4-1-1 in boxing bouts.
His opponent is hoping the win can catapult him to a pro run, despite his tender years.
Citing Pacquiao’s father as his idol, Danila can now enjoy a considerable boost to his own career following the win.
