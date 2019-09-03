Agit Kabayel withdraws, Joe Joyce reveals vacant European title shortlist

Ringside

Derek Chisora conqueror Agit Kabayel has decided to withdraw from a European title defence against undefeated Briton Joe Joyce.

Joyce has sensationally called out heavyweight rivals Alexander Povetkin, Carlos Takam and Jarrell Miller after a fight with Kabayel fell through.

Germany’s Kabayel withdrew from today’s scheduled purse bid for a championship bout and therefore vacated his EBU Heavyweight Championship.

“I’m very disappointed. I would have liked to challenge Kabayel for the European title. He obviously never wanted to fight me in the first place,” said the 10-0 Olympic Silver Medallist before turning his attention to alternative opponents.

Former world heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin (35-2) and France’s Carlos Takam (36-5-1) are high on ‘The Juggernaut’s’ wishlist.

“Hopefully I can fight Povetkin. Maybe Carlos Takam for the vacant title!”

MILLER

Joyce currently holds the WBA ‘Gold’ Heavyweight championship. He’s also open to defending his title in his next fight against outspoken American Jarrell Miller (23-0-1).

“If Jarrell Miller is flushed out, I will fight him next no problem for my WBA Gold belt!”.

Hall of Fame boxing promoter Frank Warren added: “We’re disappointed that Agit Kabayel has decided to vacate his title rather than fighting Joe Joyce.

“I think it’s clear he wants no part of the Juggernaut. Kabayel is trying to hold onto this unbeaten record of his. It’s a record he knows he would lose if he took on our man.

“We’ll sit down with Joe and the team. We will look at who’s next and who wants to step up!”







