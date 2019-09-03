Jay Harris sees Paddy Barnes as stepping stone to ‘massive name’

RINGSIDE

Undefeated Welsh hero Jay Harris is confident beating Paddy Barnes in their high-profile collision in Belfast will propel him on to world level.

Harris (16-0, 8 KOs) travels to take on the popular Olympian – his former sparring partner – at Ulster Hall on October 11 in a huge fight broadcast live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV.

Having already eased to Commonwealth and EBU European titles, Harris now tackles Barnes (6-2, 1 KO) for the IBF Inter-Continental flyweight crown on another stacked #MTKFightNight.

Harris said: “Beating Paddy will be massive name on my record and should land me that world title shot I’ve always wanted.

“The flyweight division is on fire at the moment but I rate myself highly within that. I believe I’m up there with the best of them.

“This is a big, big fight but I’ll approach it like any other fight. I just have to keep focused on the job at hand and I’m confident that I’ll come away with the win on the night.

“I like Paddy and I have a lot of respect for him. I hope he has the same for me. We’ve sparred in the past and it’s been great. We get on so there’s no bad blood between us.”

Alongside Barnes vs. Harris on the bill is another step up for Belfast prospect Sean McComb in Emiliano Dominguez, while IBF European champion Marco McCullough defends against Viorel Simion.

A busy undercard includes Lewis Crocker, Gary Cully, Conrad Cummings, Callum Bradley, Sean Duffy, Pierce O’Leary and Ruari Dalton.