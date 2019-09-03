German star Abass Baraou to fight at Caesars Palace Dubai on September 13

RINGSIDE

Team Sauerland’s German contender and WBC International super welterweight champion Abass Baraou (6-0, 3 KOs) will fight on the international stage for the first time professionally at the ‘Rotunda Rumble’ in Caesars Palace Dubai on September 13.

The action packed evening, promoted by Ahmad A. Seddiqi’s Round 10 Boxing in association with MTK Global, takes place in The Rotunda at Caesars Palace, a stunning 500-seater venue that is an internationally renowned entertainment destination.

Following an esteemed amateur career that saw Abass win a bronze medal in the world amateur championships and gold at the European’s, he has moved quickly in the paid ranks. Since turning professional in April 2018, Baraou has won his six professional fights including victories over former World Champions Carlos Molina and Ali Funeka.

“I am really looking forward to my fight in Dubai and I would like to thank my promoter Team Sauerland for this opportunity,” said Baraou. “It will be my first international fight, which will help me to grow as a boxer and gain more experience.

“On top of everything, ‘Caesars Palace’ is a well known brand in boxing and the location in Dubai is top notch. I have been in Dubai quite often for vacation and I am really happy to fight there as well.”

“Abass has made a name for himself in Germany during his first year as a professional boxer,” said Baraou’s promoter Nisse Sauerland. “He has fought six outstanding fights, winning two titles already and has showcased his skills to the world of boxing.

“Without doubt he is one of the greatest talents out there. He will gain a lot of experience during his first fight away from his home country and I am sure he will leave a mark on the international stage!”

Ahmed A. Seddiqi of Round 10 Boxing added: “We’re delighted to have Abass Baraou added to our huge Rotunda Rumble event. He’s regarded as one of the best rising stars in boxing and we can’t wait to have him display his skills in Dubai.”

In the opposite corner will be Egypt’s unbeaten power puncher Abdelghani Saber (8-0-1, 8 KOs). Also on the card is a clash between Neslan Machado (16-0, 8 KOs) and Alexander Mejia (13-1, 6 KOs) for the WBA International super-bantamweight title, world-ranked Muhammad Waseem, highly-rated star Andrew Selby and many more local and international names.

The fight will be broadcast live on Youtube on IFL TV and tickets are available here: http://po.st/CaesarsDubaiBoxing