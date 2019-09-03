EXCLUSIVE: Chris Eubank Jr. open to Billy Joe Saunders or Callum Smith

Chris Walker - Lead Writer

📸 Lawrence Lustig

Following his win over James DeGale earlier back in February at London’s 02 Arena, Chris Eubank Jr. positioned himself at the business end of the super-middleweight division.

A rugged display saw him nudge “Chunky” closer to retirement with a unanimous points win.

In the immediate aftermath, Eubank Jr. made no commitment to staying at 12st. With the landscape altering drastically in recent months following the arrival of Billy Joe Saunders to the division, Eubank remains eager to settle the score with the man who inflicted his maiden defeat back in 2014.

Back then, Eubank turned up lacking experience at championship level. The Brighton man still managed to convince those who had originally doubted him that he belongs on such a platform.

Words have been exchanged by the pair ever since with several rematches almost coming to fruition, and although both now seem to be on different career paths chasing the biggest fights boxing has to offer, Eubank Jr. would still relish a fight with his long-time rival.

“Whilst myself and Billy Joe Saunders are both fighting, I think I’ll always want that fight,” Eubank Jr. exclusively declared to World Boxing News.

“He beat me earlier in my career, but I’m a much better fighter today. You would see a different outcome if our paths were to cross again.

“Whether a fight can be made remains to be seen, but he’s with Matchroom now so maybe that will make a potential fight easier.

“It’s a fight I definitely want to put right, but I won’t hold my breath that it happens.”







SMITH

On Callum Smith, another potential opponent at 168lbs, Eubank Jr added: “He’s someone who I’d like to fight because he has a world title.

“If you’re a big name in the division or you have a world title, then you’re a target. That’s the way it has always been with me.

“I’m 29 now and I believe I’m in my peak, physical shape for the next two to three years. If you have something I want then you’re someone I want to fight. I want a world title.”

Chris Walker is Lead Writer for World Boxing News. Follow Chris on Twitter @OfficialWalks