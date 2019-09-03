Conor McGregor coach John Kavanagh joins forces with Everlast

RINGSIDE

Everlast Worldwide Inc., the global leader in fight sports and fitness, today announced the signing of an exclusive, multi-year equipment and apparel contract with one of the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts trainers, John Kavanagh.

Under the agreement, Kavanagh, the 2017 World MMA Coach of the Year, will train exclusively with Everlast equipment at his world renowned Straight Blast Gym Ireland gym and wear the iconic brand’s apparel at Bellator events when permitted, as well as play a feature role in forthcoming marketing initiatives.

Kavanagh, from Churchtown, Ireland, is heralded as one of the sport’s most respected and successful coaches and is recognised for his extensive work in developing global MMA superstar and Two-Division UFC World Champion, Conor McGregor.

In addition, Kavanagh’s reputation is second-to-none having coached, cornered and trained with many of the great names of MMA and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, including Gunnar Nelson, Artem Lobov, Brad Katona, James Gallagher and many more in his illustrious career.

Training in BJJ since 1996 and winning Gold at the 2006 European Championships, Kavanagh is considered a pioneer for introducing BJJ into Ireland and has written his name into the Irish history books as the first ever Black Belt in BJJ and the country’s first ever sportsman to compete in MMA.

Kavanagh is Head Coach and Owner of SBG Ireland currently located at Naas Road, Dublin, but a new world-class, flagship, property will be opening in August 2019 in the city that will take MMA training to another level.

Everlast will become the official equipment provider to the new gym and will supply a dual-branded ring; boxing and training equipment and staff uniforms that will be recognised as one the best fight facilities in the world to develop the next generation of talent and stars in MMA from Ireland.

One of the centrepieces of the new property will be a breathtaking Everlast “Wall of Fame” that will showcase a collage of iconic images of the brand’s rich heritage going back over 100 years.

The agreement is an important strategic move for Everlast as it enters the fast growing UK & Ireland MMA sector and forms part of its expansion plans into these territories.

Chris Zoller, Everlast’s VP of Global Marketing and Product Development, welcomed Kavanagh to the #TeamEverlast elite roster of global talent in fight sports. He said, “We’re delighted to be joining forces with John and SBG. This training facility is one of the world’s best and John is a legend of the sport. We look forward to an exciting partnership together.”

Kavanagh is thrilled to join the Everlast team. He said, “I’m very excited and proud to be partnering with the most iconic brand in combat sports. We will do our utmost to represent the brand with honour and integrity.”

Luke Smith, Everlast’s Brand & Sports Marketing Manager for UK & Europe, said, “We’re all very excited by the partnership. This is a landmark announcement for the brand and will form an integral part of our continued expansion throughout the UK, Republic of Ireland and Europe.”