Chilean flyweight Andres Campos back in action September 7 on home soil

RINGSIDE

22 year old Chilean Flyweight sensation Andres Campos returns September 7th to take on Ramón Velásquez the current Chilean National Flyweight Champion for the title over 10 rounds at the Gimnasio Club Mexico in Santiago Chile.

Velásquez (28 years old) the long time champion since 2017 from Quellon island in the south of Chile and has vowed to stop the prodigy Campos and stake his claim as Chiles dominant flyweight.

Campos opened up about the challenge for his first Championship attempt.

“ Ramón is very strong, brawler and It’s very difficult to land accurate the punches on him because he bend down his head a lot during the fight. 4 years ago we fought in amateur and I won easy, in the same weight.

I think this is my best preparation in my life. I’m working with CEF (centro entrenamiento funcional) they are giving me all what I need in my train. Physiology, chiropractic, osteopath, physic preparation, nutrition and of course support in everything what I need. I’m feeling stronger than ever in my life. I’m very focus on that tittle”

Campos Australian based manger Tony Tolj discusses his fighters upcoming fight.

“Campos is taking a step up fight and that’s what I do with all my fighters, you want to be the best take on the best. Step by Step and when the time comes for the world title we will be ready and Chile will have their next world champion.

Andres has final word for his fans.

“To all the fans who will watch the fight will see a very good fight, I’m ready for 10th hard rounds and I will not rest until I get the belt. The title is mine and I will be the champion of Chile and then head to Australia for 3 months of sparring with World rated fighters Andrew and Jason Moloney, Billel Dib and Bruno Tarimo.”