Why Tyson Fury holds advantage if Deontay Wilder dates remain the same

Phil Jay

As WBN previously explained, the dates have been laid down for a massive rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury next year.

World Boxing News was informed in the early summer of a February 22 mark for Wilder v Fury II. Since then, Luis Ortiz has given his own Wilder confirmation.

Ortiz was in Nevada to take in Manny Pacquiao’s victory over Keith Thurman at the MGM Grand on July 19. Whilst in Las Vegas, WBN caught up with Ortiz to inquire about the rematch.

Revealing when that clash will take place at McCarran Airport, Ortiz and his team said: “Deontay Wilder is next. The fight is on November 9th.”

The Cuban previously stunned the ‘Bronze Bomber’ in their fiery encounter. Only to eventually be taken out late on at Barclays Center.

Wilder v Ortiz II is expected to head back to New York, lined up just weeks before rival Anthony Joshua’s second offering with Andy Ruiz on December 7.

Fury is in action in just under two weeks time opposite Otto Wallin, giving the ‘The Gypsy King’ a lengthier run-up for the return with Wilder.

At the time of chatting to Ortiz, WBN mused that Nov 9th date would make February 22 highly unworkable. The turnaround of fifteen weeks is just too quick for an encounter of that magnitude.

So provided the American comes through Ortiz again, and Wilder v Fury does get rubberstamped for late February, the Briton has a clear camp advantage.

HAYMON

It would seem more plausible for Wilder v Fury II to take place later in March or April of 2020. But if Al Haymon is on board it may already be set in stone.

Fury having almost two extra months to prepare for a second helping of the biggest fight in the division seems a head-scratcher, especially if Wilder is involved in a hard slog with Ortiz.

A similar performance to the one against Dominic Breazeale (first round KO) would be the order of the day for Wilder in November. And seems the only way the Fury date would work.

More will be revealed once Wilder v Ortiz 2 is officially announced, which could be as early as this week.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News. Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay





RELATED ARTICLES

Deontay Wilder reveals major reason why he chose to rematch Luis Ortiz Since his crushing first-round KO of fellow American Dominic Breazeale. Deontay Wilder has revealed what he has been up to since taking time out the ring. After a manic 12 months. Which has seen fights with Breazeale and Tyson Fury, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has focused on his family duties and charity work. Speaking about his […]