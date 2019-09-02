Terry Flanagan added to Ulster Hall bill on October 11

RINGSIDE

Former world champion Terry Flanagan will be back in action when he competes on the huge #MTKFightNight event at the iconic Ulster Hall in Belfast on October 11.

Flanagan (34-2, 14 KOs) returns live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and also live on iFL TV, fresh off the back of his impressive stoppage win over Jonas Segu in July.

The Manchester star is excited to be part of a massive event in Northern Ireland, and plans on rewarding the fans with a performance to remember.

Flanagan said: “I’m delighted to be back in action again. Fighting in Belfast is something I’ve always wanted to do in my career and I can’t wait to compete at the iconic Ulster Hall.

“I was pleased with the win in my last fight and now it’s about building on that momentum as I work towards getting back in the mix at world level at lightweight.

“We saw over the weekend just how exciting the lightweight division is, and I’m looking to produce another major performance on October 11 that reminds everyone just what I’m capable of.”

Joining Flanagan on a special night in Belfast is a fantastic flyweight battle between Jay Harris and Paddy Barnes, Sean McComb taking on Emiliano Dominguez, while IBF European champion Marco McCullough defends against Viorel Simion.

A busy undercard includes Lewis Crocker, Gary Cully, Conrad Cummings, Callum Bradley, Sean Duffy, Pierce O’Leary and Ruari Dalton.