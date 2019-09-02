Spence wants Pacquiao after Porter / Jhonny eyes Russell Jr. II / Yildirim

Ringside

📸 Ryan Hafey

Errol Spence has targeted a fight with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao should he come through Shawn Porter this month.

Porter and Spence Jr are preparing for a classic welterweight unification match, from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Spence, the current IBF welterweight champion, and Porter, owner of the WBC welter belt, top an attractive card that FOX SPORTS PBC will broadcast on September 29 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

“This is what I have been waiting for. I want to prove that I am the best in the division. That I am here to defeat anyone in front of me.

“For now, I am focused on defeating Porter and gaining the WBC title. Then I can think of Manny Pacquiao or in other names in this division,” Errol commented.

Spence, a 29-year-old from New York, before becoming a professional, won three consecutive national championships in the United States. He represented his country in the 2012 Olympic Games, reaching the quarterfinals.

“I have grown as a fighter over the years, I fight in fabulous arenas and I head world-class cards. Now I am in a unification fight It`s very important for me that I have wanted this for a long time. I know that Shawn will be a complicated rival but I am sure that I can knock him out.

“Shawn is a warrior who always comes to fight, giving everything in the ring. He always comes ready, but I am fighting fit and ready too. We are always in exciting fights, willing to give the fans our best,” says Spence Jr, who comes from defeating defeat multi-champion Mikey Garcia.

During the WBC weekly press conference, linked by telephone, former world champion Johnny Gonzalez, stated he wants a rematch with “Mr” Gary Russell Jr, who won the WBC title off him via a fourth round TKO three years ago.

Golden veteran Jhonny aged thirty seven stamped his authority with a great comeback last Saturday comprehensively defeating tough twenty three year old Nicaraguan Ramiro Blanco, who was seconded by legendary ex world champion Rosendo Alvarez. Jhonny says he`s fighting fit and ready for the step up big challenge.

A KO artist in his own right, but mostly with his left, Jhonny is convinced that he still has a lot to offer inside the ring before thinking about retirement, and he`s determined to recover the belt that was once his.

He thanked all the support of his family, team and fans, as his evergreen motivational edge.







YILDIRIM

Avni Yildirim will return to the ring after the narrow defeat he suffered against Anthony Dirrell, while contesting the WBC super middleweight belt, seeking another opportunity for the Green and Gold Belt, against the winner of Dirrell vs. David Benavidez.

But first, Yildirim will face Colombian Carlos Galván (16-9-1) on September 28 in Los Angeles, as part of the welter unification card between Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter.

“The Galvan fight will be a good preparation in my quest for another opportunity to dispute the world crown. I will not underestimate my opponent. I will work extra hard as always.

“That’s why they call me ‘Mr. Robot ‘- I work like a machine. I want to bring glory to my country in September.

“My real goal is to face the winner of the fight between Benavidez and Dirrell.”