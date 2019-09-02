Sergiy Derevyanchenko aims to follow in Oleksandr Usyk, Vasyl Lomachenko footsteps

RINGSIDE

📸 Andrew Dobin / The Amoury

Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Team Havoc head out to California in preparation for Gennady Golovkin

Sergiy Derevyanchenko has arrived in his training base in Northern California as the Ukrainian and Team Havoc look to give the middleweight contender all the advantages possible ahead of his fight with one of the sports pound for pound biggest punchers, Gennady Golovkin.

Derevyanchenko has set up base between the SNAC facility and the Aloha Boxing Club in the Bay Area of California, a world away from his native Ukraine. ‘The Technician’ discussed life in the United States and his life away from his native Ukraine.

He said, “I am happy in the United States, I have settled here with my family in Brooklyn and we have a great life here. I miss home of course and what I do in the ring is for the people of Ukraine. I miss my family and my friends a lot and I love going back there as much as I can, and I know the next time I return, I will return as world champion.

“I love Brooklyn, it is my second home and it is a blessing to come out to Northern California with Andre Rozier, Gary Stark Sr and my strength and conditioning coaches James Mike Bazzel and Sergiy Konchynskyy Jr. I am very grateful to be able to use the amazing facilities so I have to say a big thank you to Victor Conte at SNAC for allowing us to use his facility.

“The Bay Area is a beautiful part of the world and it is a great environment for me to prepare for the challenge of Golovkin.”

Derevyanchenko is set to have some of the hottest prospects in the world helping him in preparation for his IBF world title clash that includes Edgar Berlenga and Kemahl Russell amongst other top talents. The Ukrainian gave an insight into his camp and outlined a prediction for his clash on October 5 at the Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden.

“I am going to be working with some of the best rising fighters in the world today. Russell and Berlenga are future world champions. Fighters like that push you to the very limits every day and that is how you prepare for this magnitude of fights,” Dereyvanchenko stated.

“I know when it comes fight night I will have done everything I have needed to do in camp and that will be more than enough to emerge victoriously on the night and become Ukraine’s latest world champion, following in the footsteps of my friends Lomachenko, Usyk and more.”