Not GGG, not DDD but SSS makes pro boxing debut on September 21

You’ve heard of ‘Triple G’ and ‘Triple D’ . . . Midlands promoter Carl Greaves is set to unleash Triple S this month.

‘Super’ Stan Stannard makes his professional debut on his show in Grantham on Saturday, September 21.

The 23 year old from Harby, near Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, turns over after making national headlines last month.

He teamed up with girlfriend Iman Barlow – one of the world’s leading Muay Thai kickboxers – to foil a robbery while on holiday in Magaluf.

Stannard admits that usually, he only has to say his name to get a reaction.

“When I go for job interviews and I tell them my name, they usually think I’m taking the mick,” he said.

“But that’s my name.

“My mum had a sense of humour !

“People do remember my name and that’s a good thing because when you’re a boxer you want people to remember your name.”

Followers of amateur boxing the East Midlands know Stannard as a skilled boxer who won 39 of his 49 bouts for Clifton and Hoddesdon ABCs.

He’s decided the time is right to turn professional – and should have around 250 supporters cheering him on in Grantham next month.

Stannard believes his supporters will see him win titles.

“I’m looking to go for the Midlands title in the next two years,” he said, “and then go for the English and British titles.

“I should have some good support behind me and if I win and impress, I’m hoping my fan base will grow.”