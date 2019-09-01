World Boxing Super Series legal dispute settled, Final date and venue set

World Boxing News

📷 WBSS

A dispute between Regis Prograis’ promoter Lou DiBella and World Boxing Super Series organizers Comosa AG has now been resolved.

Prograis released a statement on August 10 announcing his withdrawal from the super-lightweight competition despite being a finalist.

A fight with Josh Taylor hung in the balance after DiBella put out information regarding legal action taken against Comosa.

“Today in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, Regis Prograis and DiBella Entertainment, Inc. filed for a declaratory judgment. It states Comosa AG, the owner of the World Boxing Super Series, has breached its contractual obligations to Prograis and DBE,” said the August 10 document.

“Prograis and DBE further informed Comosa that Prograis is withdrawing from the WBSS, effective immediately.

“Today’s action is the result of a long and repeated pattern of behavior by Comosa. It includes late payments, scheduling delays, bad faith representations, missed deadlines, and broken promises.

“A recitation of this behavior can be found in the Complaint filed today.

“There is no one more disappointed by this turn of events than Regis Prograis. He has expressed his desire to unify the super lightweight division on a number of occasions.

“Comosa was provided every opportunity to see the WBSS to a conclusion. But it failed at every turn to meet its obligations to the contracted fighters.

“This action was commenced only after Prograis and DBE determined, as a result of Comosa’s conduct, that his participation in this venture was no longer possible.

“DBE and Prograis will not be making any further comment beyond the content of this statement and the Complaint.







Comosa were quick to retort within hours of DiBella’s public briefing.

“WBSS emphasizes that all tournament fighters have fair contracts regarding their exclusive participation in the tournament. This is no different for Regis Prograis. WBSS greatly values Regis’ participation in the tournament,” they explained.

“The litigation initiated by Regis Prograis and DiBella Entertainment Inc. in the New Jersey District Court is completely unfounded and without any basis in fact or in law.

“WBSS strenuously denies that it has violated any contractual obligation towards Regis Prograis or DiBella Entertainment Inc.

“The WBSS has enforced its tournament contracts in the past. It will do so again with all resources available if needed.

“We look forward to the upcoming final of the Super Lightweights for the Ali Trophy between Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor. It promises to be a spectacular boxing night.

“WBSS will defend the tournament against any attempts of third parties to interfere with the tournament with all means and in all jurisdictions available as necessary.”

OCTOBER 26

All went quiet between both sides in the three weeks thereafter. That was until Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed information of his involvement. A move which means Prograis v Taylor joins the Derek Chisora v Joseph Parker heavyweight contest at the venue.

The night will unfold on October 26 at the Greenwich Docklands site, with Ricky Burns v Lee Selby co-featuring.

Burns v Selby had initially been touted as the main fight on Scottish soil, although Hearn decided to put together a PPV card on Sky Sports Box Office instead.