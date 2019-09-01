Vasyl Lomachenko drops, fends off a brave Luke Campbell to further unify

World Boxing News

📷Mark Robinson

Pound-for-pound superstar Vasyl Lomachenko claimed the vacant WBC strap and to move just one title away from becoming the undisputed lightweight world champion.

The Ukrainian defeated the Brit via unanimous decision with the two judges scoring it 119-108 while the other gave it 118-109 in favour of Lomachenko.

Campbell came up short on his second world title attempt but can keep his head held high after delivering a brave performance in front of a sold out O2 Arena in London.

The Englishman was rocked in the fifth after getting caught with an onslaught of body shots before being saved by the bell. Campbell also weathered the storm in round six following a range of savage shots by ‘Hi Tech’.

‘Loma’, who won gold at the 2012 Olympic Games, like Campbell, was taken the distance for the fifth time as a professional, although he was close to ending things in the penultimate round after sending the Shane McGuigan fighter to the canvas.

The only world title to elude Lomachenko in the 135-lb division is the IBF, which Richard Commey of Ghana currently holds.

Meanwhile, for ‘Cool Hand’ Campbell, he now has three defeats from 23 bouts but can go back to Hull with immense pride having rocked the star in round seven.

Further TV action continued as Hughie Fury was left heartbroken once again as he was defeated by Alexander Povetkin via unanimous decision.

The Russian won most of the rounds during the second half of the fight and hurt the Englishman in the eighth before Fury received a cut above the left eye in the ninth.

All three judges scored it 117-111. For Povetkin, it was a win which brings him back into world contention having not fought since his KO loss to Anthony Joshua.

Meanwhile, for Team Fury, it’s back to the drawing board after losing three big fights to three world class fighters in Povetkin, Joseph Parker and Kubrat Pulev.

London’s O2 was left in utter astonishment as the bout between Charlie Edwards and Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar was deemed a no contest.

It looked like Martinez had ripped the WBC green-and-gold belt away from Edwards after the Mexican had unleashed a barrage of shots to floor the Englishman.

However, celebrations were short-lived as WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman wasted no time in ruling the fight a no contest. Replays showed the final punch had landed whilst Edwards was on one knee. After the contest, Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports: “The shot was not late it was next week. It is a blatant low blow.”

Edwards followed up and said: “This is the right decision. I took a knee for a purpose. He finished me off with a body shot and I could not recover. Cheaters never prosper. We get in this ring to abide by the rules.”







BUATSI

Joshua Buatsi continued to justify his tag as one of Britain’s brightest stars after a right hand to the body ended proceedings against Ryan Ford.

The Ghana-born Croydon ace, wearing black and dark grey trunks, stopped Ford for the first time in his career.

Ford, a former MMA star, caused Buatsi problems with the use of an overhand right during the bout. But a devastating attack by the Brit saw Bob Williams count out the Canadian in round seven as he hit the deck.

Whilst on the canvas, Ford appeared unhappy as he was seen to be shouting “low blow” at the referee.