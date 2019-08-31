Tyson Fury: No one likes Anthony Joshua now, the bubble has burst!

World Boxing News

📸 Ed Mulholland / Team Fury

Tyson Fury believes heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua is no longer a likeable commodity following his shocking defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Fury, preparing for his next bout against Otto Wallin on September 14 in Las Vegas, says the seventh round defeat was damaging to Joshua’s reputation.

AJ was floored four times by Ruiz at New York’s Madison Square Garden and is bidding for revenge in the December 7 rematch.

At his main UK nemesis, ‘The Gypsy King’ now sees Joshua as ‘the champion who got knocked out by a fat guy’.

“People are not interested in beaten fighters,” Fury said to TMZ Sports. “That’s what we saw with AJ versus Ruiz.

“He was this big great thing made out of marble. Then he got beaten and then he got knocked out by a fat guy.

“Everyone’s like, ‘This guy who’s ripped got knocked out by this little fat guy.’ And now, nobody likes him anymore. The bubble has been burst.

“It’s the cliche of the world: When you’ve been pounded, nobody wants to know because everybody loves a winner. And, when you’re no longer a winner, you don’t get no more p***y!”







VEGAS

On his task against undefeated Swede Wallin, Fury is looking forward to his return to the Nevada strip.

“I am pleased to be back in Las Vegas. I loved my time there in my last fight,” said Fury. “I’m going to put on a show at the T-Mobile Arena.

“Otto Wallin is a world-ranked fighter and is tall, something we want with the Deontay Wilder rematch around the corner. He is also a southpaw, which will bring its own obstacles.

“I will be fully focused to get this job done because the rematch needs to happen.”

Promoter Frank Warren added: “I’m delighted that Tyson is boxing in Las Vegas again after his previous success. It is another undefeated boxer he is facing.

“A contest where a victory will set up the Deontay Wilder rematch. Otto Wallin knows this is his big chance, and Tyson will not be underestimating him.”