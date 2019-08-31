Commonwealth champion Lerrone Richards signs with S-Jam Boxing

World Boxing News

S-Jam Boxing has revealed their latest signing as none-other-than Commonwealth super-middleweight champion Lerrone Richards.

The London-based southpaw, nicknamed ‘Sniper The Boss, has signed a deal with Sam Jones and Adam Morallee to move his career forward.

Richards heads into the venture on the back of victory over Tommy Langford back in April. The 27 year-old won a dominant unanimous decision.

Speaking to World Boxing News about the move, Richards, Jones and Morrallee were excited about what’s next.

Richards said: “I’m happy that I’ve teamed up with S-Jam. It was the best move for me to move forward in my career.

“I believe with us working together along with Frank Warren I will be able to reach my full potential. The future is bright.”

Adam Morallee stated: ”Lerrone is one of the best boxing talents in Britain. We want to support his great progress to date with Queensbury.

“We are looking for him to continue collecting British and European belts with our eyes on a world title in the future.”

Sam Jones added: “I’m really excited to have Lerrone on board. I have no doubt in my mind he’s a future world champion.

“I’m sure between S-Jam and Queensbury we will ensure that happens.”

Currently 12-0, Richards is due back in the ring in the coming weeks defending his Commonwealth strap.







RELATED ARTICLES

Tommy Langford: I’m a big step up for Lerrone Richards TOMMY LANGFORD BELIEVES his Wembley opponent Lerrone Richards has got it all to prove when the pair collide with the vacant Commonwealth super middleweight title at stake at the SSE Arena on April 27. Former British middleweight champion Langford is on the rebuild, having moved up in weight after twice being deemed to have come […]