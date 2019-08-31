‘Better than Tyson Fury’ – Promoter reveals Jarrell Miller is set for return

Phil Jay

📸 Terrell Groggins

Dmitriy Salita has labelled Jarrell Miller ‘better than Tyson Fury’ as the former heavyweight contender prepares to return to action.

The promoter sat down with former fighter Phil Lo Greco on his ‘Culinary Fighter’ series to discuss the situation. It comes after Miller was suspended for six months.

‘Big Baby’ admitted taking up to three banned substances in the wake of his world title fight with Anthony Joshua. The shamed Miller was then replaced by Andy Ruiz Jr.

The rest, as they say, is history…

Ruiz Jr. dropped Joshua three times to become unified champion as Miller was forced to watch on from the sidelines.

Many fans called for a longer suspension due to the seriousness of the matter. But Miller was not licensed at the time and therefore escaped longer punishment.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Salita took the interview opportunity to big up his star fighter as Miller looks to get back to business.

“I feel Jarrell, he is arguably the best undefeated heavyweight in the sport of boxing right now alongside Tyson Fury. But I think Jarrell is a better fighter than Tyson Fury,” Salita told Lo Greco. “We’ll have Jarrell back in the ring in the very near future.

On their initial link-up, Salita added his thoughts on why Miller stood out to him.

“I believed he had the potential to be heavyweight champion of the world,” he said. “In about 2014, my company started to become more organized and Jarrell asked for me to sign him.

“I signed him and immediately I started to build him as the best American heavyweight in the world. He has shown to be that due to his form. He has a great personality and is successful in the ring.”







JOSHUA

And on the Joshua debacle, the former interim super-lightweight title holder concluded: “I feel that he would have beaten Anthony Joshua. We were gunning for that fight for a long time, but fate has other plans.

“I think that he’ll have an opportunity to showcase how good he really is.”

Miller is expected to have a lower key contest before the end of the year before stepping up his opposition in 2020.

The New Yorker was being linked to actually opposing Fury on September 14 in Las Vegas. Salita’s other heavyweight Otto Wallin was chosen instead.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News and an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay (article transcribed by Assistant Editor).