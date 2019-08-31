Eddie Hearn, Joe Gallagher in disagreement over Callum Smith future

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

As WBN previously revealed over the summer, Callum Smith has been contemplating his next move with several offers for his future on the table.

The WBA Super, WBC Diamond and Ring Magazine champion defeated Hassan N’Dam in three rounds at Madison Square Garden in June. Smith has since been left in the cold about potential super-fights.

Frustration has set in for both the Liverpool man and his manager/trainer Joe Gallagher. Eddie Hearn’s failure to bring about lucrative events despite winning the World Boxing Super Series last September is the main talking point.

Smith became world champion after dethroning ‘Saint’ George Groves in the Saudi Arabia final. He’s made just one defense since.

WBN understands ‘Mundo’ is keen on remaining in the 168-pound division and facing the top, top names. Smith was initially hoping to net a lucrative showdown with Canelo Alvarez. This came after the Mexican’s team spoke of their interest in staging an encounter in England.

However, Hearn hasn’t been able to deliver the goods. Interests firmly continue across the pond.

With Smith threatening to shuffle his pack, Hearn has since revealed there’s a chance of staging a unification showdown between the former and WBO titlist Billy Joe Saunders. A situation which has only just come to fruition within the last two weeks.

Fed up of speculation, rather than confirmation of a super-fight being made, the star has been dealt another blow. The WBA, seemingly with Hearn’s blessing, has demanded negotiations to face mandatory challenger John Ryder.

In the past, Smith’s handler Gallagher told WBN his fighter ‘would never fight Ryder’ as they wanted much bigger fish.







DISAGREEMENT

But the burning question now is, why would Hearn not put one of his biggest UK stars at the forefront of his plans? Does it prove a problem with the current set-up?

Even talk of Saunders having signed for the Smith fight have been denied by Gallagher when already confirmed by Hearn.

That disagreement has spilled over into social media despite the word coming from Hearn during a video interview.

It all seems a mess.

Other promoters will be on the alert. Which is something WBN understands has already been the case previously in 2019.

The Brit is easily the best super-middleweight fighter in the world (if Canelo stays at 160). Furthermore, Smith would also be a force at light-heavyweight due to his power to trouble any top fighter in the world.

While Saunders looks set to be handed a warm-up, Smith is left to contemplate what transpires if another knock over opponent is selected.

Ryder would make an attractive UK undercard fight. But ‘The Gorilla’ is nowhere near what Smith is looking for – in terms of world level.

Despite being unhappy with the way his career is going, it seems as though Smith is to be pushed into remaining under the Matchroom banner for at least another fight.