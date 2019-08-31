Canelo’s brother Ramon Alvarez shockingly scales 4.6lbs over for title bout

World Boxing News

📸 Stephanie Trapp

A gasp came over the crowd attending the Erislandy Lara v Ramon Alvarez weigh-in as Canelo’s brother scales massively overweight.

Turning up an hour late, Alvarez hit a mark more akin to campaigning at middleweight.

Jesus Milano released information via the World Boxing Association explaining the vacant WBA strap would only be on the line for ex-ruler Lara.

“Cuban native Erislandy Lara will be the only man in the ring able to win the vacant Super Welterweight Championship of the World Boxing Association (WBA) this Saturday in Minnesota after his rival, Mexican native Ramon Alvarez, did not meet the weight limit stipulation this Friday.

“Lara tipped the scale at 153.8 pounds, which allows him to fight for the black and gold belt. Alvarez, meanwhile, came in at a weight of 158.6 pounds which is considerably above the limit (154 pounds) and thus misses the world title opportunity.

“After negotiating between the parties the fight will take place but only Lara will keep the belt if he wins. If Alvarez wins, the belt will remain vacant.

“Lara will have a new opportunity to become a champion at 36 years old and wants to make the most of it. His record is 25 wins, 3 losses, 3 draws, and 14 knockouts.”

It’s a highly unprofessional move for Ramon, nicknamed ‘Inocente’. The fighter had aimed to win the first meaningful strap of his career.







RELATED ARTICLES

Erislandy Lara, Ramon Alvarez discuss forthcoming title clash Before they battle for the WBA Super Welterweight title this Saturday night. Former world champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara and Ramon “El Inocente” Alvarez traded words on “PBC Face to Face”. Previewed their showdown. That will headline FOX PBC Fight Night. On FOX Deportes from The Armory in Minneapolis. Catch the replay […]