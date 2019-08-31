Canelo’s brother Ramon Alvarez shockingly scales 4.6lbs over for title bout

Turning up an hour late, Alvarez hit a mark more akin to campaigning at middleweight.
Jesus Milano released information via the World Boxing Association explaining the vacant WBA strap would only be on the line for ex-ruler Lara.
It’s a highly unprofessional move for Ramon, nicknamed ‘Inocente’. The fighter had aimed to win the first meaningful strap of his career.
Before they battle for the WBA Super Welterweight title this Saturday night. Former world champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara and Ramon “El Inocente” Alvarez traded words on “PBC Face to Face”. Previewed their showdown. That will headline FOX PBC Fight Night. On FOX Deportes from The Armory in Minneapolis. Catch the replay […]
An exciting lineup of undercard attractions will enter the ring as part of a jam-packed night of boxing this Saturday night. From The Armory in Minneapolis. The event is headlined by former champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara. Battling Ramon “El Inocente” Alvarez for the WBA Super Welterweight title in the main event of FOX […]