Vasyl Lomachenko weighs HEAVIER than taller Luke Campbell for O2 bout

Vasyl Lomachenko scaled a quarter-pound heavier than Luke Campbell despite a visible difference in size between the pair.

The WBA and WBO lightweight champion will put his belts on the line against the Briton at The O2 in London. Lomachenko also bids to land the vacant World Boxing Council version.

On the scales, Top Rank revealed the final tallies before the two boxers ready themselves for fight night.

We have a Lightweight title unification fight in London!! ⚖️ @VasylLomachenko 134.5 lbs

⚖️ @luke11campbell 134.25 lbs #LomaCampbell | SATURDAY | ESPN+ 1PM ET

The co-feature saw weigh-in saw Hughie Fury and Alexander Povetkin post similar numbers.

Fury: 224.4 lbs

Povetkin: 225.7 lbs

PRE-FIGHT QUOTES

Vasiliy Lomachenko:

“Thank you guys, I can’t believe it. It’s a pleasure.

“It was the same situation with fans last time I was here, in the amateurs.

“I have to train, I don’t have the time to see the city. After the win I want to see London.

“My preparation was good, I am ready 100 per cent, see you Saturday night.

“Of course I have a little bit of nerves, it’s good for humans.

“I give you the prediction, you will see a very good, interesting fight.”

Luke Campbell:

“I’m feeling great at the minute. It’s a fantastic opportunity for me. I’ve got the best team around me and we’re all confident.

“It doesn’t matter how I do it, I get the win.”

Charlie Edwards:

“I’m super-focused, I’m ready and I’m really looking forward to this challenge.

“This is my time, this is my era and I’m really looking forward to Saturday night.

“He’s a great fighter and challenger. He’s earned his shot, he had a great performance last time, but I’m not Andrew Selby. I’m Charlie Edwards and I’m here to keep this title and push on.

“This is my time and no one is taking this title away from me. I am going to beat Martinez on Saturday night at The O2 for everyone at Sky.”

Joshua Buatsi:

“Saturday night, we put it all on the line, We’re just going to box. You can talk a lot before the bell goes but I’m not the person to do that.

“We’ll see what happens, we have small gloves on, the better man will win. Inside the ring is where the talking is done, where it matters.

“When the pressure is on, the cameras are on, I enjoy it, pressure is good, it creates diamonds.

“We always keep stepping up, we deal with him [Ford] and see what’s next. Tune in and don’t blink.”

Ryan Ford:

“They made a mistake bringing me over, I come to show up and show out.

“I’ll put it all in and give the fans a war, I’m not just here to get in rounds. I’ll bring fireworks, I come fast-paced in his face.”







FULL CARD

Olympic Champions Vasiliy Lomachenko (13-1, 10 KOs) and Luke Campbell (20-2, 16 KOs) will clash for the WBC, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight World titles.

Heavyweight Hughie Fury (23-2, 13 KOs) takes on former WBA World Champion Alexander Povetkin (34-2, 24 KOs).

WBC Flyweight ruler Charlie Edwards (15-1, 6 KOs) makes the second defence of his crown against Mandatory Challenger Julio Cesar Martinez (14-1, 11 KOs).

Joe Cordina (9-0, 7 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth Lightweight titles against Gavin Gwynne (11-0, 1 KO) in a mouth-watering battle of Wales.

Rising Light-Heavy star Joshua Buatsi (11-0, 9 KOs) defends his WBA International title against Canada’s Ryan Ford (16-4, 11 KOs).

James Tennyson (24-3, 20 KOs) and Atif Shafiq (21-2, 5 KOs) meet for the vacant WBA International Lightweight title.

Hartlepool star Savannah Marshall (6-0, 4 KOs) makes her highly-anticipated Matchroom Boxing debut.

Sheffield amateur standout Dalton Smith (2-0, 1 KO) takes part in his first six round contest.

Plus, Hull Super-Featherweight prospect Connor Coghill (5-0) lands a dream slot on his former manager’s (Campbell) undercard.