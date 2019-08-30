LISTEN: Mayweather v Pacquiao 2 chances discussed on PBC podcast

World Boxing News

📸 Naoki Fukuda

The last two Premier Boxing Champions Podcasts feature some interesting listening for boxing fans. Among the topics covered was the possibility of a rematch fight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Stories and rumors have been rife in the sport all year. Who better to run the rule over the possibilities than the guys at the PBC.

If the bout transpires, Al Haymon will be at the forefront of the organization.

In the most recent episode, Danny Garcia discusses his comeback to the sport and a potential clash with Pacquiao for himself.

AUGUST 20 – PBC Podcast

Interim WBA World Super Bantamweight Champion Brandon Figueroa checked in ahead of his homecoming title defense versus Javier Chacon at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, live on PBC on FS1.

Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal discuss the latest boxing chatter, including Mayweather-Pacquiao 2 and why boxing is on the rise.

All that and more this week on The PBC Podcast.

AUGUST 27 – PBC Podcast

Former two-division world champion and top welterweight contender Danny “Swift” Garcia joins The PBC Podcast to give his thoughts on the division, and potential showdowns versus Manny Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia.

Plus, Haymon Boxing VP Tim Smith drops by to discuss some of the hot button issues surrounding PBC and what’s in store for the rest of the year.

All this and much more on a jam-packed episode.

The PBC Podcast is a weekly boxing show featuring timely analysis and interviews with the sport’s biggest figures.

The show is published every Tuesday on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other outlets.

Alternatively, listeners can find The PBC Podcast on the PBC website at www.premierboxingchampions.com/podcast.







