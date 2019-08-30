Stats, bookmakers predict round ending for Lomachenko v Campbell

Ringside

Data suggests that Ukrainian fighter Vasyl Lomachenko will have the upper hand in the second half of his fight against Luke Campbell on Saturday.

Expect ‘Loma’ to hold out until later in the fight before he comes in his own as his most dominant round over his last six matches has been the eighth.

He throws a whopping 87 punches and lands 35 – which accounts for 40%. The Ukrainian has also managed more later finishes than Campbell. Two in both rounds nine and ten.

In addition to this, with data from their last six fights, Vasyl Lomachenko has a 12% better punch land rate than Luke Campbell. The Ukrainian averages 22 lands a fight compared to Campbell’s 13.

Although, it would appear that Lomachenko is at his most exposed in round 10, getting hit on average a total of 18 times. This is five times more than Campbell’s most vulnerable round.

Although only two of his last six opponents have managed to get to that stage in the fight.

However, in spite of this, Campbell may have the upper hand in the first half of the fight. The Yorkshireman has three KOs in round two and four KOs in round five.

Added to the fact that his most recent prolific round is in the fourth. He averages 70 punches thrown with 17 of them hitting their target.

Campbell does appear vulnerable in this section of the fight. However, his most susceptible round recently has been the fifth where, on average, he has been hit 12 times.

Meanwhile, Sporting Index also predict Vasiliy Lomachenko will confirm his status as the undisputed lightweight world champion in 24 minutes at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night.

The leading sports spread betting firm, who quote 24 total fight minutes, expect the bout between the Ukrainian belt holder and British challenger Luke Campbell to be settled early on in the eighth round.

Earlier on the card, Russian Alexander Povetkin is expected to bounce back from his loss to Anthony Joshua with a 10th round win, tempting those who fancy an early heavyweight knockout to sell.

Neville Burdock, head of trading at Sporting Index, said: “We expect spectators to get their money’s worth on what looks set to be a cracking night of boxing at the O2 on Saturday.

“Though Luke Campbell looks up against it and Vasiliy Lomachenko is the bookie’s favourite, we still think there’ll be a hard-fought eight rounds of boxing before Campbell caves in.”





Sporting Index – Boxing

HUGHIE FURY V ALEXANDER POVETKIN:

Minutes 30 Total Rounds 10

VASILIY LOMACHENKO V LUKE CAMPBELL:

Minutes 24 Total Rounds 8

