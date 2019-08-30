Anthony Joshua vows to bounce back from ‘little stumbling block’ on Dec 7

Ringside

Anthony Joshua is adamant he’ll prove the doubters wrong when the Briton tackles Andy Ruiz Jr. for a second time on December 7.

The pair lock horns in Saudi Arabia, four months on from a shocking night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Joshua has admitted he is hungry to become Heavyweight Champion of the World again.

In an exclusive interview with William Hill, Joshua spoke of the need to “resurrect” himself following his defeat to Ruiz in June.

Down four times in the fight, AJ lost all his world title belts in the process.

“I took my ‘L’ like a man and I’m going to show people the art of bouncing back. That is what this fight is to me. I’ve got to resurrect myself and my spirit and re-enlighten myself.

“I’m going for the second time to become the Heavyweight Champion of the World.”

Talking to Gareth A. Davies and David Alorka, Joshua explains how he has had to change his mindset in the aftermath of his first professional defeat.

When pondering the famous quote from Muhammad Ali: “He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life,” AJ hinted that he was perhaps too complacent going into the Ruiz fight.

“You see motivational quotes [from Ali for example] and when you’re on a high you think ‘that doesn’t apply to me. I’m invincible.’

“Then sometimes when you have your own personal issues or public issues, you start relating to those quotes.”







GOALS

AJ has stated he has had to set himself goals and challenges to keep himself on the path to glory again.

“If you want to win every battle, don’t step into the ring. If you want to have brilliant days every day, don’t go into challenges. Don’t set goals. But you have to set goals and challenges which is fine but it’s all about getting over them.

“Some may be tougher than others but if you set the goals, be prepared to stumble every now and again. I had a little stumbling block recently, and in 10 years , it will have more meaning but right now, I have a purpose for my fight with Ruiz.”