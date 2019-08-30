Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr. to go face-to-face three times in September

Ringside

Matchroom Boxing has confirmed details of a three-city press tour to mark the agreement of a rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz Jr. and Joshua will rematch in a colossal ‘Clash on the Dunes’ in the historic town of Diriyah.

The venue is situated in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Ruiz v Joshua will be live on Saturday December 7, shown on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

Ahead of one of the most anticipated rematches in sport, both fighters will first meet face-to-face in Diriyah on September 4, 2019. It will be the first time the pair have met since their memorable showdown at a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1.

A series of additional press conferences will follow in New York (September 5). Then London (September 6).

The extraordinary and unique setting of Diriyah is a stunning UNESCO heritage site located on the outskirts of Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh. It will play host to the first-ever Heavyweight World Title fight in the Middle East on December 7, 2019. Part of Diriyah Season, 2019.

Ruiz v Joshua press tour:

DIRIYAH – WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

NEW YORK – THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

LONDON – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Ruiz Jr (33-1, 22 KOs) stunned Joshua to capture his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Titles. It was one of the biggest Heavyweight upsets of all time at a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1.

In doing so, ‘The Destroyer’ created history by becoming the first boxer of Mexican heritage to be crowned World Heavyweight Champion.

The California-based Mexican headed into his second World Title shot as a huge underdog. Ruiz proceeded to shock the world by flooring Joshua four times on route to a monumental seventh round stoppage win.

Ruiz’s performance halted ‘AJ’s’ quest to become the undisputed Heavyweight king dead in its tracks.

TWO-TIME

Joshua (22-1, 20 KOs) attempts to regain his World Titles and become a two-time Heavyweight ruler after tasting defeat for the first time in his professional career on his US debut in The Big Apple.

The British sensation had won all 22 of his previous bouts before surrendering his titles to Ruiz Jr in what he described as a “minor setback”.

Uninterested in a comeback fight, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist jumped into an immediate rematch with Ruiz Jr.

AJ wanted neutral ground to reclaim his position as the number one Heavyweight on the planet. He aims to continue on his journey to becoming the undisputed king.







RELATED