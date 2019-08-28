No surprise who’s top of Vasyl Lomachenko’s pound for pound top three list

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Vasyl Lomachenko is supremely confident in his own ability. So much so the Ukrainian has declared himself the world’s best fighter.

‘The Matrix’ is preparing to take on underdog Luke Campbell in London this weekend and gave his pound for pound top three list in the build-up.

Lomachenko is placed as the number one. World Boxing News currently has the lightweight ruler at number two on their list.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Loma said: “All champions have a big ego. I think I am the best pound-for-pound in the world.

“Terence Crawford thinks he is. Canelo Alvarez thinks he is. For me, Crawford is second, Alvarez third. Although none of us accept losing.”

Manager Egis Klimas unsurprisingly agrees with his man.

“I am really blessed to represent the best fighter in the world. When I signed him I hit the jackpot! A lot of people say Madison Square Garden is the Mecca of Boxing, I have to disagree. UK fans know and understand boxing.

“This is two guys who are going step in the ring and they both have skills, a high boxing IQ and this more like a chess game rather than a boxing match.

“This is going to be a great night for boxing fans. Lomachenko’s dream is to unify all titles. This will be another step for him to reach his goal. We’re looking forward to August 31.”

Recently enjoying a year-long spell as WBN P4P king, Lomachenko was overtaken by Canelo in May 2019.

Canelo’s win over Daniel Jacobs, further unifying the middleweight division was enough to see the Mexican reached the summit.

At 29, the Cinnamon one is at the peak of his powers, although an impressive win for Lomachenko this weekend should be enough to see the Ukrainian regain top stop.







WBN P4P Top 10 (AUG 2019)

1 Canelo Alvarez MIDDLEWEIGHT

2 Vasyl Lomachenko LIGHTWEIGHT

3 Manny Pacquiao WELTERWEIGHT

4 Naoya Inoue BANTAMWEIGHT

5 Terence Crawford WELTERWEIGHT

6 Oleksandr Usyk HEAVYWEIGHT

7 Gennady Golovkin MIDDLEWEIGHT

8 Errol Spence WELTERWEIGHT

9 Juan Estrada SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

10 Tyson Fury HEAVYWEIGHT