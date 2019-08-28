Fight Luke Campbell never thought would happen is about to unfold

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Luke Campbell is under no illusions about the task presented to him as the Briton prepares to face Vasyl Lomachenko this weekend.

Campbell (20-2, 16 KOs), the WBC No. 1 lightweight contender, captured Olympic gold as a bantamweight at the 2012 London Olympics, one of only two male boxers (along with Anthony Joshua) to win gold in front of the home fans.

Lomachenko won gold as a lightweight in London, and a little more than seven years later, their paths will cross once again.

Campbell lost to Yvan Mendy via split decision in his 13th pro bout in December 2015, a defeat that was avenged nearly three years later in convincing fashion.

Campbell challenged Jorge Linares for the WBA lightweight title in September 2017 in Los Angeles, dropping a highly contested split decision.

He has won three in a row since that disappointment — including the Mendy rematch — most recently knocking out Adrian Yung in five rounds in Philadelphia.

“I’ve never shied away from a challenge, this is a big one but it is the type of challenge I train and prepare for every day,” said Campbell. “I believe this is the two best Lightweights in the division that are dancing off and this brings everything to the table. Power, speed, ability, this fight has everything.

“Come August 31 I believe that you’re going to see one hell of a fight. I’m a competitor and I want to compete at the highest level.

“I believe in myself and I will rise to occasion. I’ll be ready on August 31st. Vasiliy doesn’t need to talk much because the action will do the talking. You’re going to see a great fight.”







MATRIX

On the brilliant Ukrainian, Campbell added: “We know how good he is from being a young age but I never really thought we would be facing off. We set out goals and one is to have the titles.

“When I was young my father always said to me you’re going to be Olympic Champion and I never believed him. He also said in the pro game that I will hold all the belts. I finally now believe him.

“I’m the challenger he’s the champion, obviously I respect everything he has done and achieved but I also know that every champion was once a challenger. I’ll be ready to give everyone a great fight on August 31.

“My carer is going from strength-to-strength. It took me a while to get settled in the pro game, now I feel like I’m finally settled.

“I’m in a great place and this is the perfect time for me. Both of us are in our prime and this for me is perfect timing.”

Use the hashtag #LomaCampbell to join the conversation on social media.