EXCLUSIVE: Duva reacts to Kovalev v Canelo catchweight, talks continue

Phil Jay

📸 DAZN / David Spagnolo

Sergey Kovalev promoter Kathy Duva has reacted to the potential of an agreed catchweight for a forthcoming battle with Canelo Alvarez.

Kovalev is slated to defend his WBO light-heavyweight title against the Mexican superstar in Las Vegas this December.

Recently, WBN asked Duva if a weight arrangement was possible, Duva responded with a dismissal of the subject being discussed.

“A catchweight has never been mentioned,” Duva exclusively told World Boxing News, before stating private negotiations with Golden Boy would be kept out of the media.

Previously, 24 hours prior to the weight question, the Main Events chief had updated WBN on the situation. It came on the back of Kovalev surviving a damaging eighth round to stop mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde in eleven rounds.

“Negotiations with Golden Boy were suspended when it became clear that we had to go through with this fight,” she said.

“So let’s see what happens this week. I think that this performance from Sergey makes a fight with Canelo that much more interesting.

“Sergey survived with a much bigger puncher than Canelo and outboxed him pretty consistently throughout the fight.

“In the past, he has hit a wall around that point in the fights that he has lost. I think he proved to himself and everyone else that the adjustments that he had made to his training regime are working.

"He found his second wind when he needed it. He can certainly take on Canelo!"







BUDDY

On Kovalev almost being stopped as trainer Buddy McGirt threatened to pull him out after the eight, Duva added: “I think that Buddy was just trying to shake him up a bit.

“Sergey’s reaction was: “Why would you do that? He’s tired now!” – Yarde had punched himself out in the 8th. That was pretty obvious.”

The T-Mobile Arena on Nevada’s famous strip is set to host Canelo v Kovalev once a conclusion is reached, with DAZN securing broadcast rights.

Canelo will be aiming to add a fourth weight world title to his haul due to previous reigns at 154 and 160, plus a ‘regular’ triumph at super-middleweight.

It’s believed Canelo may have to win another strap at 168 in order to fully confirm his status in that division, though.