Full undercard finalized for Erislandy Lara v Ramon Alvarez

RINGSIDE

An exciting lineup of undercard attractions will enter the ring as part of a jam-packed night of boxing this Saturday night from The Armory in Minneapolis.

The event is headlined by former champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara battling Ramon “El Inocente” Alvarez for the WBA Super Welterweight title in the main event of FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT).

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing, can be purchased at the Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/ and through Ticketmaster.

Undercard action will feature middleweight Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis (13-2, 5 KOs) taking on Alexis Gaytán (6-3, 2 KOs) in a six or eight round matchup, unbeaten Cuban prospect Joahnys Argilagos (2-0) in a four or six round super flyweight battle against Julio García (3-1, 2 KOs), unbeaten prospect Money Powell IV (10-0, 6 KOs) facing Vaughn Alexander (14-3, 9 KOs) for eight rounds of super middleweight action and undefeated prospect Tyrek Irby (7-0, 2 KOs) matching up against Argentina’s Lucas Andrés Dadamo (2-1-2, 1 KO) in a six round bout.

Additional unbeaten prospects entering the ring will be Denver’s Shon Mondragón (3-0, 2 KOs) in a six-round super bantamweight fight versus Édgar Joe Cortés (6-5-1) and Baltimore’s Aaron Anderson (5-0, 4 KOs) facing Chicago’s Akeem Black (5-3, 2 KOs) for six rounds of super welterweight action.

A pair of unbeaten bantamweight contenders will look to continue their rise up the rankings in 10 round fights as Ghana’s Duke Micah (22-0, 18 KOs) is set to battle Mexico’s Luis Roy Cruz (12-1, 7 KOs) while the Philippine’s Reymart Gaballo (21-0, 18 KOs) steps in against Colombia’s Yelson Vargas (17-1, 12 KOs).

Rounding out the loaded card is once-beaten Celso Ramírez from Minneapolis in a six-round welterweight fight versus Tyrone Luckey, a highly-touted Cuban amateur who now trains in Minneapolis as David Morrell Jr. makes his pro debut against Yendris Váldez in a six-round super middleweight attraction and unbeaten bantamweight prospect Shawn Simpson from Chicago taking on Mexico’s Samuel Gutiérrez in an eight-round bout.