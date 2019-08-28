Devin Haney or Zaur Abdullaev will face Lomachenko v Campbell winner

Ringside

Devin Haney and Zaur Abdullaev will be aiming to secure a shot at the winner of Vasyl Lomachenko v Luke Campbell when they collide next month.

The pair have been put forward by the World Boxing Council for a final elimination match-up.

Haney will try to give a big step towards glory when he encounters undefeated star and WBC Lightweight champion Abdullaev on Friday, September 13 at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden in New York.

Live broadcast is by DAZN and Sky Sports.

Haney (22-0 14 KOs) made an electrifying debut with Matchroom Boxing USA and DAZN in May. He defeated Mexican Antonio Moran via a spectacular knockout in the seventh round in Maryland.

Haney, who’s a Las Vegas resident and ranked 2 on the WBC lists. He will fight for the first time in New York.

For his part, Abdullaev (11-0 7 KOs), number 4 in the WBC rankings. The Russian won the Silver crown in his ninth professional fight in April 2018.

This will be his first fight outside his homeland.

The winner of this attractive match must face the winner of the expected clash between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Luke Campbell.







LONDON

Meanwhile, Campbell and Ukrainian Lomachenko will fight for the vacant lightweight title of the World Boxing Council, on August 31, at the O2 Arena. A stage where they managed to win gold medals during the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Lomachenko will arrive with a 13-1 and 10 knockout record. Campbell will do so with 20-2 and 16 knockouts.

As part of the WBC´s safety regulations, both fighters have successfully submitted the pre-weigh ins of 30 and 14 days. Campbell has presented all his medical studies but he must send his laboratory tests again since the validity of them has expired.

Lomachenko´s team sent all his medical studies.

“We very appreciate the dedicated work of William Boodhoo, who is responsible for following up on all these very important requirements. Now we look forward to fight night,” said the WBC.